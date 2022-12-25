Nearly 8 million refugees left Ukraine - Ombudsman

17:58 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets said that due to the invasion of the Russian Federation, 7.9 million people left Ukraine, and another 4.9 million Ukrainians became internally displaced persons.

"We record that 4 million 900 thousand citizens of Ukraine have become internally displaced persons within our state. Of these, 30% of IDPs are pensioners and persons with disabilities. Every second family has one or more children," the official said.

According to him, the number of Ukrainian refugees forced to leave the territory of Ukraine has reached almost 8 million citizens.

"7 million 900 thousand people left the country, seeking asylum abroad. This is 20% of the actual population of our entire state," said Dmitry Lubinets.

In addition, the Ombudsman added that 13 million citizens of Ukraine are still in areas of intense hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories. According to Lubinets, the government initiated the practice of taking Ukrainian citizens out of places that are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.