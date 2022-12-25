Already 11,000 residents have been evacuated from Kherson

15:16 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Irina Vereshchuk said that 11,000 residents have left Kherson since the beginning of the voluntary evacuation.

Even during the occupation, Kherson region officials said that of the 300,000 who lived in the regional center itself, about 180,000 remained after the arrival of the Russians. In general, about half of the inhabitants left the region in the summer.



Of the 11,000 evacuees Vereshchuk described, at least 4,000 left the region on their own, while 7,000 benefited from free state evacuation.

“Unfortunately, the constant shelling of. Therefore, I want to appeal to people in the temporarily occupied territories. Think about it: until recently, the enemy called Kherson his own, held pseudo-referendums, cited sky-high "statistics" of pseudo-voting, promised that Russia would be here forever. And now look what Russia is doing with Kherson today. Therefore, if possible, please do everything to evacuate,” the official says.

Vereshchuk recalled that the evacuation is carried out not only in the Kherson region.