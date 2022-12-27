A new aircraft will be built from parts of the destroyed Mriya

18:17 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

They plan to create a new one from the parts of the destroyed Mriya aircraft, for this they are dismantling three engines, the tail section and some landing gear elements.

This was announced by the head of the airfield control center Vladimir Smus



According to him, the Russians positioned their equipment near the plane because they wanted to save it from defeat. But their equipment caught fire, and the fire overturned on the Mriya.

"The destruction of the An-225 is colossal: the cockpit was completely destroyed, the center section burned out, the main landing gear was damaged. Currently, workers are determining the technical condition of the parts and dismantling the surviving parts. Therefore, the second An-225 will go: three engines, a tail section and some landing gear," Smus said.

The new aircraft is not being built yet, but negotiations are ongoing with suppliers who can provide equipment, as well as with foreign partners. According to preliminary estimates, 500 million euros are needed for this.. However, it is too early to talk about a specific amount.

The airport in Gostomel became one of the first targets of the Russians during a full-scale invasion in 2022. There, at the time of the invasion, the flagship of the Ukrainian aviation AN-225 "Mriya" was under repair. It was destroyed during the storming of the airport.