Khlyvnyuk and Pink Floyd donated money raised by a common song to benefactors

14:45 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine





Ukrainian singer and leader of the Boombox group Andriy Khlyvnyuk and the Pink Floyd group raised 450 thousand pounds sterling with the help of a common song. As David Gilmour and Nick Mason added their own funds, the amount was raised to £500,000 (about $600,000). Funds were donated to Ukrainian charitable organizations.

Khlivnyuk told about it.

This April, musicians David Gilmour and Nick Mason joined as Pink Floyd, along with bassist Guy Pratt and keyboardist Nitin Soni.



Together they recorded the single "Hey, Hey, Rise Up!" in support of Ukraine. It features Khlyvniuk's vocals, recorded on the street in Kyiv. He sang the song "Oh, there is a red viburnum in the meadow."





Now the video for the song on YouTube alone has collected more than 11 million views.

From the sales of the single, they managed to raise 450 thousand pounds, and Gilmour and Mason added money to half a million. They will be distributed among:

medical battalion "Hospitallers";

"Hard Project";

"East SOS";

"Kyiv Volunteer";

"Left Bank".