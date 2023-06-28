"Offensive Guard": application submission continues

09:17 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Submission of applications to the "Offensive Guard" continues, in particular, to the new "Charter" brigade, said the representative of the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk.



According to him, the volunteers who applied this spring and early June are now undergoing training and combat coordination. At the same time, those units that were involved in the hostilities, performing the tasks of repelling attacks in the Kiev and Chernihiv directions, are now performing tasks in the east and south of Ukraine, where active hostilities are underway.

"In some directions, in the east, our fighters are conducting both defensive and offensive operations. In particular, now the Limanskoye, Avdeevskoye, Maryinskoye directions are exactly where the enemy is trying to storm more. However, our defenders, brigades, our battalions, which are involved there, are holding their positions," the speaker of the National Guard said.

He added that units of the National Guard are involved in the counteroffensive in southern Ukraine and have screening up to a kilometer.

"Now the submission of applications continues (to the Offensive Guard - ed.), the same submission mechanisms remain. The main thing is that you can apply through the official website to these brigades. A few months ago we talked about the formation of a new brigade "Charter". It is also being formed," Muzychuk said.

The National Guardsman said that there are many vacancies in the brigades, in particular, with regard to units where UAVs are used, infantry units, drivers of armored vehicles are also needed.