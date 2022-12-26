State Emergency Service: the number of fires due to gas burners has increased

12:56 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, the number of fires has increased due to the misuse of gas burners, which are used to heat water and cook food during a power outage. This was reported on December 12 in the State Emergency Service.



It is noted that only over the past day there were 142 fires, of which 91 were in the residential sector.. Ten people died and six were injured in the incidents.

“We urge you to pay special attention to the choice of burners and strictly observe important safety rules,” the rescuers stressed.



So, you should buy only certified products at licensed points of sale and strictly follow the manufacturer's instructions.



Gas burner designed for outdoor use. If it is used in a room where people live, there must be ventilation.



It is important to check the integrity of the cartridge: the absence of traces of gas leakage can be checked with a soapy solution. In addition, the cylinders must not be allowed to heat up.