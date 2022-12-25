State Emergency Service deployed 996 "points of invincibility"

19:40 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, as of November 28, 996 "points of invincibility" were deployed - these are places where Ukrainians can recharge their phones and warm up in the event of long-term consequences of Russian attacks on energy and, accordingly, long blackouts.



As the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhiy said on the air of the telethon, points were deployed throughout Ukraine.

"We have deployed such points of indestructibility in all points of our country. In total, there are 996 of them, 747 are based on fire and rescue units, 247 are tents, 2 are based on vehicles," he said.

Khorunzhiy said that in the last 24 hours alone, more than 8,000 people turned to the "points" based on the State Emergency Service for help at these points.



Appeal to the point should be before the curfew, he added.



Khorunzhiy also stressed that it is impossible to install generators indoors and urged Ukrainians to observe security measures.