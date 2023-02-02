Georgians concerned about mass arrival of Russians - poll

17:25 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Almost 70% of Georgian citizens express concern about the mass arrival of Russians in the country because of the likely negative consequences of this process for the future state.



This is evidenced by the data of a survey conducted by the US National Institute of Democracy, the Georgian First Channel reports.

"According to the majority of NDI respondents, the immigration of Russians to Georgia can negatively affect the country. To the question, "After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many Russian citizens entered Georgia. In your opinion, what impact can this have on Georgia?": 17% said they had a positive impact; 69% - a negative impact; 6% - no impact; 8% do not know the answer," the report says.

According to the results of the NDI study, 57% of respondents consider the approach of the Georgian authorities to the entry of citizens of the Russian Federation unacceptable, 29% - acceptable, 13% - found it difficult to answer. At the same time, 69% believe that Georgia should introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens. 21% believe that it should not be introduced.

"Support for the visa regime is higher in Tbilisi, in the 18-34 age group, among women and opposition supporters," the publication notes.

At the same time, less and less residents of Georgia blame Russia for the war in Ukraine, while at the same time more and more blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for this, the newspaper writes.

In particular, in response to the question "in your opinion, whose fault did the war in Ukraine start?" Russia was named by 54%; Vladimir Putin - 25%; United States of America - 15%; NATO - 3%; European Union - 2%; the rest - 2%; do not know the answer - 17%. In this case, respondents could choose up to three answers.



According to the document, 80% of respondents have a negative attitude towards the Russian government, and 13% positively. At the same time, 56% of the population of Georgia have a positive attitude towards Russians, and 38% - negatively.



The report is based on the results of a direct survey of the adult population of Georgia, conducted in the country (excluding Russian-occupied territories) from 3 to 20 December. The survey conducted includes a total of 2519 full interviews. The average error is +/- 1.6%. The NDI study was funded by the UK Government's UK Aid. The survey was conducted by CRRC-Georgia.