The Scorpions at a concert in Berlin unfurled the flag of Ukraine

19:22 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The vocalist of the legendary German rock band Scorpions, Klaus Meine, during a performance in Berlin, raised the flag of Ukraine, handed to him by the audience.

Also during the show, the screen behind the musicians glowed in blue and yellow, and the international symbol of peace, the "Pacific", was depicted there.

In addition, the band covered Wind of Change. Instead of lines about Moscow and Gorky Park, it sounded from the stage: "Now listen to my heart - It says Ukraine" (Now listen to the echo of my heart - it was imbued with Ukraine).



It should be noted that this is not the first time the musicians have demonstrated their solidarity with Ukraine. For example, last July they also raised the Ukrainian flag during a performance in Tel Aviv.