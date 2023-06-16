kidsarenotaweapon global campaign: protecting the rights of children in times of war

10:52 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Mikhailovskaya Square in Kyiv, children sang: "Russia, leave us alone!". Russia not only neglects the rights of Ukrainian children, which were recognized and protected by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, but also extends its aggression to foreign children, showing complete indifference to the suffering and pain of even its own little citizens.

Therefore, on the occasion of the International Children's Day and the Day of Remembrance of the Children Who Died as a Result of the Russian Federation's Armed Aggression against Ukraine, alternative media WAW launched a global campaign #kidsarenotaweapon and called on all those who are not indifferent to continue collecting information about the crimes of the Russian Federation against children, to apply to the ICC, the UN and other international institutions. to punish those responsible for depriving children of their lives, violating the inalienable right to safe living conditions, freedom of thought, education, a family, and the like.

In order to draw the attention of the world community to Russia's war crimes against children, their use in propaganda and forced deportation, on June 4, on Mikhailovskaya Square in Kiev, WAW together with the NGO "ARDIS" organized an action, to which the NGO "All-Ukrainian Public Children's Movement "School of Safety" was invited to join. and hold a master class on providing pre-medical care for children, as well as talented children from the Planet Music ensemble, who performed the Pink Floyd song with a modified quote: "Hey, Russia, leave the children alone".

As part of the initiative, the WAW team developed creatives based on the work of artist Banksy, which were made on the walls of bombed-out houses in Ukraine, with the addition of a modified quote from the specified song. The campaign is gaining momentum and becoming truly global: many influencers published posts in support of the initiative: designers Frank Vilde and Andre Tan, TV presenters of the 1 + 1 TV channel, singers Karina Avvakumova and Lida Li and many others. Thematic actions in support of the WAW campaign were held by partners and activists in Vilnius and Milan, Stockholm, Batumi.

"Today, especially in Ukraine, every day should be Children's Day... Our moral duty is to hold absolutely all the Russians involved accountable for making millions of children forced refugees, orphans, crippled their bodies and souls," the organizers said in a press release.

Photo by Andrew Slipchenko.