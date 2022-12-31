Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulated Ukrainian soldiers on holidays

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainians have enough strength to defeat the enemy. Victory will be the beginning of the flourishing of our country and the end of Russia. He published his video message on Telegram.

In his address on December 30, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny said that Ukraine did not choose war, but accepted the battle. Ukrainians have heavy trials and sufferings on their shoulders.

"On our shoulders and the shoulders of our relatives - severe trials, pain and suffering. This Christmas has the taste of tears and the color of blood," the commander-in-chief said, adding that we have enough strength to defeat the enemy. "The Nation appears in the struggle. May the Lord bless you, family! Let our Victory be the beginning of Ukraine's flourishing and the end for Russia!" - said Zaluzhny and congratulated all the military personnel who now hold our positions, as well as relatives and friends of our defenders and defenders, on the New Year and Christmas.

Recall that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny received the Order of the Holy Great Martyr Yuri the Victorious from the hands of the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius.