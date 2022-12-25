Head of the National Security and Defense Council asks Ukrainians not to live in suspense in anticipation of rocket attacks

16:50 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the National Security Council (NSDC), Oleksiy Danilov, asks Ukrainians not to live in suspense in anticipation of the next massive rocket attack on the Russian Federation.

Danilov said this during a conversation with journalists at the Kiev Security Forum on December 1.

“I want to reassure everyone. Look, when there is a rocket attack, the authorities will definitely inform you about it. You don’t need to live constantly in anticipation of some kind of trouble. Live your life. It is already complicated,” Danilov emphasized. According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, it is necessary to carefully analyze the information that we are now receiving. He stressed that the enemy is actively engaged in stuffing into the information space. Therefore, there is also a war going on in it.

"For the past two weeks, the Russians have such a practice that they tell when and where this will all take place.. But only the official reports of those sources that are official for us, only they can be trusted," he said.. Danilov.

The authorities are aware of what Russia has left (missile potential - ed.). This is already much less than it was at the beginning of the war.