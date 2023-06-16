IAEA Head Rafael Grossi arrived at the occupied Zaporozhye NPP — Energoatom

12:17 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi began a visit to the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye NPP. This is his third visit to ZNPP since September last year.

This was reported by Energoatom in Telegram.

The day before, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi reported that the organization's experts need access to a place near the ZNPP to find out the reason for the significant discrepancy between the various measurements of the height of the reservoir that supplies water for cooling the plant's six reactors and the waste storage.



On June 13, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi stated that he was concerned that the fighting was taking place near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

The fact that Grossi will lead the next rotation of the IAEA at the Zaporozhye NPP became known after his telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Their dialogue took place on June 6, the same day that Russian troops blew up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region.