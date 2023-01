17:59 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the European Council Charles Michel during his visit to Kyiv.



The Ukrainian leader announced this on Thursday, January 19.

"I welcome to Ukraine President of the European Council Charles Michel. Thank you for your continued and strong support! We are starting an important meeting," he wrote.



The head of state received the distinguished guest at the Mariinsky Palace.