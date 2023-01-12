Germany accepted 11 orphans from Dnepropetrovsk region who need palliative care

18:56 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany accepted 11 orphans from Ukraine who need palliative care. Children - from 4 to 16 years. Most of them use wheelchairs..



This was reported by the Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen and the press secretary of the Federal Association of Children's Hospices Sabina Kraft.



The ambassador said that the children were brought to the Polish border by train, taken by ambulance to the airport, and from there taken by plane to

Germany

Delighted that thanks to donations and funds from @BMG_Bund 11 orphans from 🇺🇦 in need of palliative care will receive care in Chemnitz and Gotha in 🇩🇪! The children were brought to the 🇵🇱 border by train, taken by ambulance to the airport, and taken from there by plane. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/2tawSpBb9l — Anka Feldhusen (@AnkaFeldhusen) January 12, 2023

Since mid-September 2022, the German Federal Ministry of Health has instructed the Federal Association of Children's Hospices to coordinate the evacuation of children and adolescents in need of palliative care. The project will end on December 31, 2023.