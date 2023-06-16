State Bureau of Investigation handed over 17 cars confiscated from relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

15:09 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) handed over 17 cars that were arrested from relatives of former People's Deputies Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak to the needs of one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



This information was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.



A total of 12 trucks, a truck crane, a minibus, a van and two SUVs were donated. The total value of these vehicles is US$1.1 million.



Previously, these cars belonged to an enterprise associated with relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak, who were accused of financing Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine..



In addition, these persons are also the objects of a criminal investigation into the illegal extraction of sand from two quarries in the Lviv region.