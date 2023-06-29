The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation helps evacuees: food delivery to Dnipro

14:53 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation delivered four thousand sets of essential products to the city of Dnipro for those who were forced to evacuate from Bakhmut and the Volnovakha community.



According to the information provided by the press service of the Foundation on Thursday, June 29, each set contains the main food products: pasta, sugar, salt, flour and cereals. Canned beans, stew, pâté and biscuits are also included.



Representatives of the press service added that in the coming weeks, the transfer of over 30,000 sets for IDPs from the Donetsk region, who are registered in humanitarian centers of territorial communities, will be completed.