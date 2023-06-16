Flags from Gostomel and Bakhmut were sold at a charity auction in the USA for $500,000

17:20 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The flag of Ukraine from Bakhmut and the flag of the Gostomel community (Kiev region) were sold at an auction in New York for $500,000.



This is reported by the international organization HealthRigh International.

"HealthRight International held an annual charity auction as part of the Health & Human Rights Award gala evening. Its goal was to raise funds for the implementation of projects of the HealthRight representative office in Ukraine to overcome the consequences of the war.

It is noted that the auction lots were the flag of Ukraine and the flag of the Gostomel community, transferred to New York by the HealthRight representative office in Ukraine on the eve of the event. The total amount collected was 500 thousand dollars.



According to the representative office of the organization, the flag of Ukraine from Bakhmut, Donetsk region, was handed over to the Kyiv office of Health Right by soldiers

and officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, located in the combat zone, namely on the first front line of the Bakhmut direction.

The servicemen who left their signatures on the flag have been defending Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and have been heroically holding the defense of Bakhmut over the past few months.



The flag of the Gostomel community from Gostomel, Kyiv region, was handed over by the former head of the village military administration, Sergei Borisyuk.

"This flag has become a symbol of the invincibility of the Ukrainian people and especially the Gostomel community, which took the first blow of the war in February 2022. The flag was in the building of the military administration of the village of Gostomel at the time of the start of a full-scale invasion and continued to raise the spirit of Ukrainians during the period of occupation almost to the end. March 2022. He stayed there when the city was liberated from Russian troops," the statement said.

Also, the flag of Ukraine of the Gostomel community from the village of Moshchun, Kyiv region, became a lot at the auction.

"This flag is a reminder of the heroism and courage of Ukrainians who defended their native land at the cost of their own lives.. It was through Moshchun that the first front line ran in March 2022. Local residents have created a memorial to those who died in the battles for the Kyiv region here," the message says.

The flag was handed over from the Gostomel settlement military administration and signed by representatives of the local territorial defense, as well as residents of the village of Moshchun who survived the occupation.