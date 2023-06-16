Flags from Gostomel and Bakhmut were sold at a charity auction in the USA for $500,000

The flag of Ukraine from Bakhmut and the flag of the Gostomel community (Kiev region) were sold at an auction in New York for $500,000.
This is reported by the international organization HealthRigh International.
This is reported by the international organization HealthRigh International.
It is noted that the auction lots were the flag of Ukraine and the flag of the Gostomel community, transferred to New York by the HealthRight representative office in Ukraine on the eve of the event. The total amount collected was 500 thousand dollars.
According to the representative office of the organization, the flag of Ukraine from Bakhmut, Donetsk region, was handed over to the Kyiv office of Health Right by soldiers
and officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, located in the combat zone, namely on the first front line of the Bakhmut direction.
The servicemen who left their signatures on the flag have been defending Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and have been heroically holding the defense of Bakhmut over the past few months.
The flag of the Gostomel community from Gostomel, Kyiv region, was handed over by the former head of the village military administration, Sergei Borisyuk.
Also, the flag of Ukraine of the Gostomel community from the village of Moshchun, Kyiv region, became a lot at the auction.
The flag was handed over from the Gostomel settlement military administration and signed by representatives of the local territorial defense, as well as residents of the village of Moshchun who survived the occupation.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments