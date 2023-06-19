Finland changes living conditions for Ukrainian refugees

11:50 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Finland amends living conditions for Ukrainian refugees. The Finnish Migration Service (Migri) has announced the end of the municipal model for accommodating refugees from December 31, 2023.



According to Migri's press release, agreements are being terminated without separate notice.. This information is provided by the Yle News Service.



The main changes concern refugees living in apartments rented by reception centers from municipalities.



The municipal accommodation model was developed by the Migration Service in the spring of 2022 in order to address the special situation resulting from the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.



This model was a temporary solution to reimburse municipalities for living expenses and orientation services for persons under temporary protection in Finland, as indicated on the Migri website.



Since then, the reception system has expanded significantly, and there are now 107 reception centers, their branches and service points for individuals, as well as 10 departments for minors in Finland.. This system is currently capable of meeting accommodation needs.



Mighri thus concluded that separate accommodation arrangements were no longer required.



According to the Migration Service, currently about 45.5 thousand clients are in the reception system, of which 51% live in reception centers, and 35% in private homes. The remaining 14% (approximately 6,200 people) who receive temporary protection are placed under the municipal model in almost 140 municipalities across Finland.



In addition, it is important to note that out of these 6,200 people, about 5,500 can already apply for registration with the municipality of residence during 2023 and become eligible for housing assistance on an equal basis with the rest of the inhabitants of Finland, according to Migri.



If these people do not apply for registration with the municipality of residence, they will be offered resettlement in reception centres, the press release adds, citing Elina Nurmi from Migri.