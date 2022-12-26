The film "Iron Butterflies" about the MH17 tragedy will be shown at the Berlinale

17:38 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The film "Iron Butterflies" by Roman Liuby about the MH17 tragedy will be shown at the Berlinale. It was filmed by Babylon'13 in co-production with the German company Trima.

“In the summer of 2014, sunflower fields and coal mines in eastern Ukraine turn into a 12-square-kilometer crime scene.. The multi-layered investigation into the downing of flight MH17, during which butterfly-shaped shrapnel was found in the pilot's body, reveals state involvement in a war crime that goes unpunished.

The film combines archival footage, clippings from cases, fragments of television broadcasts, interviews, documentary observations, animation, elements

performance and excerpts from Russian military conversations.

The tape will be shown in the "Panorama" section. The Berlinale will run from 16 to 26 February 2023.



Roman Anybody works in cinema, theater and music. His debut feature documentary, War Notes, is a surreal cinematic journey to the front lines, assembled from footage taken by Ukrainian soldiers in 2014.



Iron Butterflies will also screen at the Sundance Independent Film Festival in the United States in January 2023. The Ukrainian premiere of the film is to take place in July 2023.