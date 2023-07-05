Fedorov announced the digitalization of the State Statistics Service

18:18 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Mintsifra plans to digitize the State Statistics Service (Gosstat). Currently, closed testing of a new statistics portal has been launched.



This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov.



He noted that the ministry is working to make the State Statistics Service a convenient information service for both society and civil servants.

"Now representatives of business, the public and government agencies are testing the new portal of the State Statistics Service. We have developed a simple and understandable logic for the user - everyone can find, filter and display data as convenient," Fedorov noted.

What is on the updated portal

information is stored in a single system, not in separate files. So you can view statistics in a convenient format and work with it without downloading a bunch of files to your computer;

there is a "Data Bank" to work with information in the format of graphs and tables;

key statistical indicators are displayed through dashboards (information panels). This will help track it in dynamics;

contains a release calendar and reporting schedule to track releases and schedule reports.

Fedorov noted that the new portal of the State Statistics Service will help quickly and conveniently analyze and disseminate information.