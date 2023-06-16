Fake wife's death certificate to escape from mobilization - State Border Service

10:49 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

For the past year and a half, some conscripts have been trying to escape abroad in order to avoid mobilization. To do this, deviators go to any deeds, sometimes very immoral. So, border guards record cases when men forge a wife’s death certificate in order to go abroad. This was announced by the speaker of the State Border Service Andrei Demchenko.

"They do this because single parents are allowed to cross the border. They also forge documents about their children - they try to provide evidence of the presence of three children under 18 years old. Fake documents from military registration and enlistment offices about unsuitability for military service are also used," Demchenko said. .

Recall that earlier the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian citizen in Kyiv who sold fictitious documents for the departure of evaders abroad.

Ukraine has tightened control over the departure of men through the Shlyakh system