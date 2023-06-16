Fake wife's death certificate to escape from mobilization - State Border Service

For the past year and a half, some conscripts have been trying to escape abroad in order to avoid mobilization. To do this, deviators go to any deeds, sometimes very immoral. So, border guards record cases when men forge a wife’s death certificate in order to go abroad. This was announced by the speaker of the State Border Service Andrei Demchenko.
Recall that earlier the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian citizen in Kyiv who sold fictitious documents for the departure of evaders abroad.
Ukraine has tightened control over the departure of men through the Shlyakh system
