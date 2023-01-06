Eurovision changes voting rules: semi-finalists will be chosen only by the audience

09:44 23 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Linguistic Union (EMU), which is the organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest, has announced changes to the voting formats for the song contest.

"Throughout its 67-year history, the Eurovision Song Contest has constantly evolved to remain relevant and exciting.. These changes are a recognition of the huge popularity of the show, giving more power to the audience of the world's biggest live music event," said Eurovision Executive Director Martin Österdahl.

According to the updates, now the winners in the semi-finals will be determined exclusively by the audience voting. The national jury will also cast their votes, but they will only be used if a valid televote is not registered or possible in the individual country.



In addition, viewers from non-Eurovision countries will also be able to vote for their favorite songs.. At the same time, we are not talking about all countries of the world. The list of countries that will be allowed to vote will be made public at a later date.



They will be able to vote through a secure online platform using their country's credit card and their votes will be converted into points having the same weight as one participating country in both Semi-Finals and the Grand Final.



Spectators in all participating countries will still be able to vote via SMS or through the Eurovision app.