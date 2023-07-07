Eurovision 2024 will be held in the Swedish city of Malmö

18:49 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö, Sweden. The grand final will take place at the Malmo Arena on May 11, while the semi-finals will take place on May 7 and 9.

This is reported by the European Language Union.



The competition will be organized by the Swedish broadcaster SVT together with the European Language Union (EBU).

Malmö will host Eurovision for the third time, before that the competition was held in the city in 1992 and 2013. For the first time in the history of the competition, it has not been held in the capitals of the host countries for five years.

Malmo is the third most populated city in the country.. He was chosen because "[the city's] propensity for diversity, inclusion and innovation fits perfectly with the spirit of the competition."



In addition, according to the organizers, Malmö's compact size and well-developed transport infrastructure means that all participants in the competition, including media and fan delegations, will be able to easily navigate the city.