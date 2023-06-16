Evacuated residents of the Kherson region can find housing through the "Prihistok" program

13:41 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Residents of the Kherson region, who now have to evacuate due to the threat of flooding, can find housing in safe areas of the country with the help of the Prihistok program.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

“Asylum announcements are placed directly by people, homeowners. Therefore, every migrant can find temporary free housing in any region of Ukraine for several days or for a longer period.

The program provides that asylum seekers will receive compensation from the state to pay utility bills, the ministry explained.



To see offers of free housing, you need to register on the website "Prihistok" and use the filter system to select an apartment. After finding the right option, you need to contact the owner of the property.