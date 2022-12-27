There is every chance that Ukrainians will meet the New Year with electricity - Shmygal

17:48 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Thanks to the heroic work of power engineers, lowering consumption on the weekend, the absence of frosty weather and the return to the network of 2 blocks of thermal power plants, there is every chance that Ukrainians will celebrate the New Year with electricity in their homes.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on December 27.

“Today, after emergency recovery work, we managed to return two units of thermal power plants to the grid. The process of restoring infrastructure is underway, the number of consumers who have at least partially restored consumption is growing.. In the first place is critical infrastructure, in the second place is the military-industrial complex, in the third place is important production, in the fourth place is the housing stock," the head of government said.

Shmyhal noted that Russia is preparing to continue attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

"So we are in daily readiness for new massive shelling. It could ever happen: today, tomorrow, or even New Year's Eve.. I want to emphasize that in the absence of shelling, the New Year holidays will pass without emergency shutdowns," the Prime Minister said.

It also became known that the Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the construction of overhead power lines and substations for faster restoration of the energy system under martial law.