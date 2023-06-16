Another child died as a result of Russian aggression

09:44 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the morning of May 18, more than 1,460 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 482 children died and at least 978 were injured to varying degrees. This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.



These numbers are not final.. Work continues to install them in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.



Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 459, Kharkiv - 277, Kiev - 128, Kherson - 102, Zaporozhye - 90, Mykolaiv - 89, Chernihiv - 70, Dnepropetrovsk - 70, Lugansk - 66.



On May 17, as a result of shelling by the Russian troops of the city of Kherson and the village. Zelenovka, Kherson region, a 5-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old teenager was injured.