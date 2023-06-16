Power grid in Ukraine under control, but shelling caused blackouts

13:05 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine's energy situation is under control, but Russian shelling is causing partial power cuts in six regions, according to the morning's report.



Information about this was published by the Ministry of Energy on June 5.



As a result of new attacks in the Sumy and Donetsk regions, more than 20 thousand consumers were left without electricity.



In the Donetsk region, 35 settlements were de-energized due to hostilities, and 13.2 thousand consumers lost their electricity. In the Sumy region, there was also a power outage for 7.7 thousand subscribers as a result of shelling, the message indicates.



In addition, as a result of previous shelling, some consumers in the Zaporozhye, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions also remain without electricity.



The report also notes that over the past day, 340 megawatt-hours of electricity were exported to Moldova.. Commercial imports from Slovakia and Moldova amounted to 6,187 MWh.



During the day, the volume of gas in storage increased by 28.9 million cubic meters, reaching a total stock of over 9.6 billion cubic meters.