Energy system of Ukraine works with power reserve - Ministry of Energy

12:38 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The nuclear generation produced almost half of the electricity consumed, the power system operates with a reserve of power, according to the Ministry of Energy as of June 15.

"Yesterday (June 14 - ed.) at one of the nuclear power plants in Ukraine, 20 days ahead of schedule, the power unit was out of repair, which added 1000 MW of power to the power system. In just the past day, nuclear generation produced almost half of the electricity consumed, the power system operates with a power reserve. Generation fully covers the needs of consumers .

As a result of the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the Russians, hydroelectric generation produces less electricity than planned. Dneproges-1 and Dneproges-2 operate with restrictions.

"Specialists of Ukrhydroenergo, together with experts from the Ministry of Energy, are looking for technical solutions that will ensure the permanent operation of these stations in conditions of low water levels. Other stations of the Dnieper cascade are operating as planned," the ministry explained.

In the south, the liquidation of the consequences of the flood, which arose due to the undermining of the dam, continues. Energy workers are working to restore electricity to consumers. In the Kherson region, 2 settlements and more than 800 consumers were healed, which were turned off due to flooding. In the Nikolaev region, more than 600 consumers healed, 2 settlements completely, 2 - partially.



In the Nikolaev region, due to flooding, 1 settlement remains completely de-energized and 7 - partially, in the Kherson region - 4 settlements. In the city of Kherson without electricity - more than 14 thousand. consumers.

Due to the shelling in the Donetsk and Sumy regions, damage to the energy infrastructure was recorded. In the Kharkiv region, distribution networks were damaged due to shelling - more than 9 thousand consumers were left without electricity. Due to preliminary shelling, some consumers in Kherson, Zaporozhye, Chernihiv regions remain without electricity. Power engineers work where the security situation allows. In a day, it was possible to return the light to almost 5,000 consumers. Most of them are subscribers in Sumy and Kherson regions.



According to the Ministry of Energy, commercial imports of electricity over the past day amounted to 345 MWh. There is no export.