Electricity is not available in several regions of Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

15:09 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Several regions of Ukraine were de-energized due to bad weather and shelling. As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, dozens of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions lost electricity.



At the same time, in the Donetsk region, as a result of shelling, 6 settlements were left without electricity..



Also, some consumers in the Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were left without electricity.



Information about the problem of power supply was confirmed by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.



Due to previous shelling, some consumers in Zaporozhye, Kherson and Chernihiv regions were also left without electricity.



Maintenance crews work in areas where safety allows work to be carried out.



According to the report, 12 settlements are without power supply in Zaporozhye region, and 31 - in Dnepropetrovsk region, as a result of bad weather.