Ecologist spoke about the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

16:24 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and flooding the territories will have significant consequences for people and the environment. In particular, there will be problems with water supply in nearby settlements, due to the flooding of landfills and the death of animals, infectious agents will begin to develop. TO

In addition, when the level of the reservoir decreases, a large number of invertebrates, molluscs, crustaceans will die, and rare animals live in the flooded areas, and there is a threat to lose entire species.



Oleg Listopad, an ecologist and expert of the ANTS National Interest Protection Network, spoke about this.



According to him, problems will arise in the Dnieper basin above and below the destroyed dam.

"Above the Dnieper dam, the level of the reservoir will decrease. The Dnieper will remain - in the mainstream it will continue its course. But water intakes will not reach this main channel. Therefore, it will be necessary for large cities to urgently make water intakes, drag pipes there or otherwise solve water supply issues," the ecologist said.

As for the downstream and water, then, according to the ecologist, a huge mass of organic matter will fall into the territory that will be flooded.

"It will be a man-made flood. Cesspools will be flooded, landfills, animals will die. And all this organic matter in warm weather will lead to the fact that pathogens of all kinds of infections will begin to develop there. Wells and springs will be flooded. When the water drains, these water sources will no longer be usable. Also, not immediately after the water comes down, there will be high-quality water in the Dnieper. And downstream, where water intakes come from the Dnieper, it is also a big question how quickly it will be possible to use the Dnieper as a source of water supply," he said.

According to the ecologist, this will be a huge amount of work for hygienists.

"Even where it will be possible to purify water, it will be necessary to add a huge amount of substances to it. In particular, compounds of chlorine, aluminum. This will most of all affect those towns located on the banks of the Kakhovka reservoir. Nikopol, in particular, from big cities," the ecologist said.

He stressed that it will not be possible to stop this flow of water - you just need to wait until the water level drops from above, and from below the water fills all the lowlands.

"There below the Dnieper delta, lakes, bays, the Bug will take part of the water on itself. Therefore, it is difficult to say unequivocally how the scenario of flooding below the dam will develop," the ecologist said.

Listopad noted that when the level of the reservoir decreases, hundreds of hectares of deposits will be exposed.

"There will be no more fish there, we will lose invertebrates, mollusks, crustaceans, this is a huge loss. We will return to 1950. During the existence of the reservoir, the ecosystem has adapted to new conditions, now it is regressing to previous conditions. It's stressful for the ecosystem," he said.

Also, according to the ecologist, there may be unpredictable soils that will now become bare - in case of heat, winds, the regions can be covered with dust and sand storms.