Two-thirds of Ukrainians expect 2023 to be better than last year

14:32 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to a sociological study by the Rating group, two-thirds of Ukrainians expect that the next 2023 will be better than the previous one.

Another 12% believe that the year will be the same, 16% - worse. Compared to the 2021 study, sentiment has become more optimistic, note

sociologists.

In addition, almost 90% of respondents look to 2023 with optimism, only 6% with pessimism.



More than 82% of respondents believe that things in Ukraine are going in the right direction, only 7% think that things are going in the wrong direction.



Hopes for 2023

Belief in victory and the fact that Ukraine will be able to repel the attack of the Russian Federation was expressed by 97% of Ukrainians. There is less certainty among the southerners, however, even there the figure exceeds 70%.