Duo TVORCHI from Ternopil will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2023

08:46 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the final of the national selection for Eurovision 2023, which took place on Saturday, December 17 in Kyiv, the winner was chosen to represent Ukraine at the international song contest in May 2023 in Liverpool, UK.

According to the voting results of the jury - Jamala, Yulia Sanina and Taras Topoli - as well as the viewers who voted in the Dia app, TVORCHI group will represent Ukraine at the competition in Liverpool.

It should be noted that the final of the Ukrainian national selection was held in a shelter - for the sake of the safety of those present in case of an air raid.

The TVORCHI group consists of sound producer Andrey Gutsulyak and vocalist Jeffrey Kenny. The team comes from Ternopil and is quite young - it was founded in 2018. It is interesting that both artists, if not for music, would have become pharmacists - both Jeffrey and Andrey studied at the Faculty of Pharmacy of the Ternopil National Medical University named after I.. Y. Gorbachevsky.

Over the four years of its existence, TVORCHI managed to release four studio albums: The Parts (2018), Disco Lights (2019), 13 Waves (2020) and ROAD (2021).

Note that in 2020, the TVORCHI group has already participated in the national selection for Eurovision. Then the team fought for the right to represent Ukraine with the track Bonfire. With the song, the team went to the final, but did not win.

Recall that the international song contest Junior Eurovision-2022 was held in Yerevan, Armenia. The winner was 13-year-old Lissandro from France.