DTEK promises that the absence of electricity will be no more than 4 hours

On Tuesday, November 29, DTEK will switch to stabilization power outages.
This was reported on the official website of the company.
They promise that according to the schedule, the light will be absent for no more than four hours.
You can check the shutdown schedule in a particular area by clicking on the link.
