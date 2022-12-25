DTEK promises that the absence of electricity will be no more than 4 hours

11:41 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

On Tuesday, November 29, DTEK will switch to stabilization power outages.



This was reported on the official website of the company.



They promise that according to the schedule, the light will be absent for no more than four hours.

"Today, by order of the state company NEK Ukrenergo, stabilization power outages are being applied. We are making every effort to ensure that the outages last no more than four hours for each consumer group," the message says.

You can check the shutdown schedule in a particular area by clicking on the link.