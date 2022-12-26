Home returned 50 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity

16:32 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine conducted another extensive exchange of prisoners with Russia, this time 50 defenders of Ukraine returned from Russian captivity.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"We are returning the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, we are returning the prisoners who were in Yelenovka, the wounded, in particular, in the battles in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye directions," Yermak wrote.

According to him, this is a big job that continues every day.

“We will work until the last Ukrainian is released. I thank the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Everyone will be at home,” Yermak added.





