Another child deported to Russia managed to return home to Ukraine

18:49 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets said that they managed to return the boy Nikita, who was deported to Russia.

The official did not specify where and when the child was deported to Russia, noting only that they did it under the pretext of evacuation.



Nikita's mother tried to pick up her son herself, so she first turned to a non-governmental organization for help. Lubinets says that "no organization/community can guarantee security on the territory of a foreign country and the woman was one step away from being behind bars in the Russian Federation". The Ombudsman did not provide details.

“Of the cases that are now known, the Russian Federation practices 2-3-day detentions of our citizens who are trying on their own (or with the support of non-governmental organizations) to return their relatives home. There are fears that this practice can be used in Belarus as well,” says Lubinets.

The Ombudsman urged everyone who needs help in returning children from Russia to contact government agencies.