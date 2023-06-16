By the end of the year, 16 Intercity+ trains will be equipped with Starlink terminals

11:51 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine





Now about 40 Starlink terminals are being tested on Intercity+ class trains. These trains do not have a stable route and run throughout Ukraine so that testing is as complete as possible. Testing is also carried out on diplomatic flights. By the end of 2023, 16 Intercity+ trains are planned to be equipped with Starlink terminals, the Ministry of Digital and Ukrzaliznytsia reported.



Intermediate test results:



The best result can be achieved through the combined model of Starlink and LTE networks (with a share of traffic distribution of 60% on Starlink and 40% on LTE). Such a connection provides 97% network availability throughout the entire journey.

It is planned to install four Starlink terminals, 10 SIM cards and 2 access points in each Intercity + car per train. This allows you to keep the speed at 500 Mb / s.

According to a survey launched by Ukrzaliznytsia in mid-April, almost all passengers (99%) talk about the need for Wi-Fi on trains, and 60% actively use the network connection. Most of the respondents use the Internet for social networking.



In addition, up to 50 Starlinks are now used at Ukrainian railway stations. Previously, they were used as backup communication channels, and in Kherson, for example, as the main ones.