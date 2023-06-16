The official number of children injured due to Russian aggression increased to 979

11:57 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reports that more than 1,461 children have been affected by the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Of these, 482 children died and at least 979 were injured to varying degrees.

These figures are not final added to the OGPU. Now they are being installed in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.



Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 459, Kharkiv - 277, Kiev - 128, Kherson - 102, Zaporozhye - 90, Mykolaiv - 89, Chernihiv - 70, Dnepropetrovsk - 70, Lugansk - 66.



On May 18, a 14-year-old young man was injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army of the village of Studenets in the Sumy region.