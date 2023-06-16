The number of children injured due to Russian aggression increased to 1019

10:05 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the morning of June 16, more than 1,507 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 488 children died and more than 1,019 were injured of varying severity.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.



These figures are not final. Work is underway to install them in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the OGPU explained.



Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 464, Kharkiv - 283, Kiev - 128, Kherson - 105, Zaporozhye - 91, Mykolaiv - 89, Dnepropetrovsk - 81, Chernihiv - 71, Lugansk - 67.