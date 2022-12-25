Children, the elderly and the disabled are evacuated from Kherson to Khmelnitsky

10:09 26 November Kyiv, Ukraine

From Kherson, a train left for Khmelnitsky with the first hundred Kherson residents who decided to take advantage of the free evacuation organized by the government. This was announced on Friday, November 25, by the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

They reported that the train with people went to Khmelnitsky. Among them: 26 children, seven bedridden patients and six people with limited mobility.

"Upon arrival in Khmelnitsky, all evacuees will receive assistance in obtaining an IDP certificate and state financial support in the amount of 2,000. UAH per adult and UAH 3,000 for children and persons with disabilities. All of them will be accommodated free of charge and will receive humanitarian aid," the statement said.

The ministry reminded that now it is possible to evacuate from the Kherson region by buses to Odessa, Nikolaev and Krivoy Rog. There, people will be placed in specially equipped shelters, and then they will be delivered by evacuation cars to safer regions of Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, called for the evacuation of residents of the liberated territories of the region. According to him, this is due to the high threat of shelling from the Russian Federation and the serious destruction of the infrastructure of the region.