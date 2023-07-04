Deputies of the Lviv Regional Council were handed summons

12:48 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

On July 4, before the start of the meeting of the Lviv Regional Council, the deputies were handed summons.



This information was published by the deputy of the Lviv Regional Council, Iosif Sytnyk, in his Facebook account.

"Before the start of the session of the Lviv Regional Council, a meeting was held with representatives of the Lychakiv-Railway ORTCC and the joint venture of Lviv. The deputies were handed agendas. Glory to Ukraine!" the message reads.

At the same time, it was not specified how many deputies received these agendas.



Maria Levko, head of the press service of the Lviv TCC and the joint venture, confirmed the information about the handing over of subpoenas to the deputies before the meeting. According to her, this is due to the mobilization activities carried out in Ukraine.