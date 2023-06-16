Children's Day: all events canceled in Kyiv after the attack of the Russian Federation

In connection with the tragic events that took place on the night of June 1, all planned events in various districts of Kyiv in honor of Children's Day were cancelled.
This was announced by the Kiev mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
This decision was made because of Russia's attack last night on the Ukrainian capital, which killed three people, including one child.
We will remind, in the Desnyansky district of Kiev, fragments of a Russian rocket fell. Three people died there, one of them was a child. According to juvenile prosecutors, the child who died at night in Kiev is the 484th officially documented war victim among the child population of Ukraine.
