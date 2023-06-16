Children's Day: all events canceled in Kyiv after the attack of the Russian Federation

10:52 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In connection with the tragic events that took place on the night of June 1, all planned events in various districts of Kyiv in honor of Children's Day were cancelled.

This was announced by the Kiev mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

"All events in the districts of the city that were planned for the Children's Day have been cancelled," Klitschko wrote.

This decision was made because of Russia's attack last night on the Ukrainian capital, which killed three people, including one child.