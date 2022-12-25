Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zaluzhny congratulated the military

10:21 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny congratulated the Ukrainian servicemen on their professional holiday.



He stated this in a video message on December 6.

"What do I think about, or rather, who do I think about on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine? First of all, about the fallen brothers and sisters, and about their families. These thoughts touch my heart as a commander in chief, and as a father, husband and son.. They make us constantly look back at the path we have traveled for almost 9 years," Zaluzhny said.

According to him, this path is filled with blood, full of suffering and pain, but it is he who leads Ukraine forward in order to take revenge and win.

"Every day, realizing the price we pay for freedom, I gather all my will into a fist so that I have the strength to overcome the aggressor and discourage him from ever encroaching on our freedom in the future.. And I know that side by side with me is better, stronger than steel, fiercer than fire, stronger than any element. The hearts of Ukrainian soldiers beat in unison with the hearts of millions of fellow citizens and all the freedom-loving people of the world," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

Consequently, Zaluzhny congratulated the Ukrainian military on the Day of the Armed Forces.