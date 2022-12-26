St. Nicholas Day: the history of the holiday

11:25 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

St. Nicholas Day is an integral part of Ukrainian culture and history, which is not only important to know, but also interesting. Today, the tradition of celebrating this day is being revived throughout Ukraine, and children are impatiently waiting for gifts for the holiday on December 19th.



Usually this night he leaves gifts under his pillow for polite children, and rods or coals for naughty children. But not this year and not in Ukraine.

Because our kids, the bravest in the world, deserve more than just a colorful toy.. They deserve peace and life.

We will definitely win and again children's laughter will be heard over Ukraine, and air raid alerts will not howl. Toddlers will go sledding instead of hiding in bomb shelters.

history of the holiday

Since the Day of St. Nicholas begins the cycle of winter holidays in Ukraine, however, quite a few do not know who Nicholas was and why he was canonized.

According to historical traditions, Nicholas was born sometime between 270 and 286 AD in the city of Patara on the Lycia Peninsula, which is the territory of modern Turkey. The boy was the only son of Feofan and Nona, rich and deeply religious people.. That is why they raised Nicholas in a religious atmosphere from the first days and christened him immediately after birth, which was rare at that time.



Nicholas grew up and became an ascetic and generous person who could come to the aid of those in need at any time. Over time, he moved to the city of Mira, preferring to devote himself to science, and it was there that his uncle, the bishop, ordained Nicholas to the priesthood.



Shortly after the young man came of age, his parents died. And Nikolai spent his large inheritance on helping other people, bringing food, warm clothes, toys, etc. from time to time to the homes of the poor.



Nikolai did all the good deeds in secret, but one day the townspeople tracked him down. When everyone in the city found out who was capable of such merciful deeds, they elected Nicholas as a bishop - in 325 he attended the First Ecumenical Council in Nicaea, which was erected by Emperor Constantine the Great.



During his lifetime, Nicholas managed to do a lot of good deeds. He freed captives, saved the innocent from the death penalty, repeatedly helped the poor on land and at sea. Thanks to this, many legends appeared around the Wonderworker, and over time, Nicholas became one of the most important Christian saints.



But even more good deeds are attributed to the saint after his death in 342.. It is believed that his relics healed the sick, so the church canonized Nicholas, and people began to respect him as a patron.