09:24 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine on Sunday, January 22, 2023, celebrates for the 104th time the proclamation of the Act of Reunification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic. On this day, the independence of the Ukrainian People's Republic was proclaimed.

The holiday was officially established in 1999, given the great political and historical significance of the unification of the UNR and ZUNR for the formation of a single (cathedral) Ukrainian state.

In 2011, the Day of Unification was combined with the Day of Freedom, which was previously celebrated on November 22, under the name Day of Unification and Freedom of Ukraine. However, in 2014, by decree of President Petro Poroshenko, the holiday was restored as the Day of Unity of Ukraine.

In the modern Ukrainian national calendar, the date of January 22 occupies one of the leading places and has a deep symbolic meaning: the eternal dream of Ukrainians for a free life in an independent conciliar independent state.

On January 22, 1918, the Universal of the Central Rada proclaimed the independence of the Ukrainian People's Republic.. A year later, on January 22, 1919, in Kyiv on Sophia Square, the Act of Reunification (unification) of Ukrainian lands into a single Ukraine was proclaimed, the unification of the two then states of the UNR and ZUNR, which arose on the ruins of the Russian and Austro-Hungarian empires into a single conciliar Ukrainian state, was approved .

The text of the Act of Reunification stated: “From now on, the parts of a united Ukraine that have been torn from one another for centuries merge together - the Western Ukrainian People's Republic (Galicia, Bukovina and Hungarian Ukraine) and the Naddniprian Great Ukraine. Age-old dreams come true, by which the best sons of Ukraine lived and died. From now on there is a single independent Ukrainian People's Republic."

However, the unification of Ukraine happened purely symbolically: just a few weeks after the proclamation of the Act of Reunification, the Bolsheviks captured Kyiv, later the Poles occupied Eastern Galicia, and Czechoslovakia - Transcarpathia.

The first celebration of Sobornost took place on January 22, 1939 in Carpathian Ukraine (the city of Khust), at that time - the autonomous republic of Czechoslovakia. On this day, under the blue-yellow flags, a 30,000-strong demonstration of the local population took place, which gathered in the capital of Carpathian Ukraine from all over the region to remember the events of 20 years ago.

A vivid manifestation of the unity, the will of the Ukrainian people to freedom, was the "living chain" organized by patriotic forces on January 21, 1990 on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the proclamation of the Act of Reunification. Millions of then Soviet Ukrainians joined hands from Kyiv to Lvov, celebrating the Day of Unity.

Since then, in Ukraine, "living chains" have been created repeatedly, symbolizing the unity (cathedralism) of the Ukrainian people, and the Day of Conciliarity is now celebrated at the state level every year.