What helps Ukrainians to remain resilient during the war

12:45 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, communication with family and loved ones, and daily work helps Ukrainians to maintain the greatest stability during the war.



Oleksiy Antipovich, director of the Rating sociological group, spoke about this during the presentation of the study "Stability during the war and in the post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on."

"86% of Ukrainians maintain stability during the war thanks to faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 61% - thanks to family, relatives and friends, 31% - thanks to daily work," said the director of the Rating sociological group.

Oleksiy Antipovich added that, in addition, 23% of Ukrainians are helped by faith in the state, 22% - religion, faith in God, 12% - participation in volunteering, fundraising, 12% - international assistance, 7% - faith in society. % - removal from any news and negative information, 4% - culture (music, literature).

The study was conducted by the sociological group "Rating" commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion. The survey was conducted on June 6-11, 2023 using the CATI method (telephone interviews) among the population of Ukraine aged 18 years and over throughout the territory, with the exception of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas. 1200 respondents were interviewed.