What to do if the lights are turned off while using an ATM or terminal

09:43 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories explained what to do if the electricity was turned off while using an ATM or terminal, when a person tried to deposit money.

"You come to the terminal to put money on the card. Half of the amount has already been paid, and suddenly the operation failed due to a power outage. What to do? The algorithm of actions was explained in PrivatBank. Call the hotline 3700 immediately and apply for a refund. Please provide the number of the term, its address, the amount paid and the approximate time of the operation," the explanation says.

When the application is processed and the money is recounted in the terminal, the lost funds will be returned to the person on the card.



The Ministry of Reintegration noted that Ukrainians can cash out not only at banks and ATMs, but also at the cash desks of shops, pharmacies and gas stations. To do this, a citizen needs to pay for any purchase with a card and ask the cashier to withdraw the amount of cash you need from it. You can get from 500 hryvnia, but not more than 6000 hryvnia.