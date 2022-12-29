What will happen for breaking the curfew on New Year's Eve? The head of the National Police explained

On New Year's Eve, the curfew was not lifted in Ukraine, and therefore there can be no talk of celebrating in public places during the period of its operation. Chairman of the National Police of Ukraine Igor Klymenko said that he expects violators of the curfew.
Klymenko noted that the police in any case will work according to the usual scheme: if people violate the curfew, they can be stopped by a patrol to verify their identity.. If a person does not have documents, then a citizen can be taken to a police unit to establish his identity.
Klymenko added that, if necessary, law enforcement officers can conduct a superficial inspection of citizens, cars. If during the verification process it turns out that the person is suspected of illegal activity and there are legal grounds, the person may be detained.
