Storm in Kyiv: strong gusts of wind and heavy rains

19:03 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Today's storm in Kyiv is alarming: strong gusts of wind and heavy rains. Social media has been flooded with photos and videos showing unusual weather.



According to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, thunderstorms are expected in the capital, and residents and guests of Kyiv are asked to be extremely careful.

"Be vigilant! Avoid the billboard area and stay away from power lines!" the rescuers warn.

In connection with the thunderstorm, temporary power outages have already been recorded in the Podolsky, Obolonsky and Svyatoshinsky districts of the capital, as well as in the Fastovsky and Buchansky districts of the Kyiv region.



Organizations in the energy sector have switched their work to an increased mode and are engaged in eliminating the consequences of bad weather.



DTEK specialists also warn that difficult weather conditions can lead to falling trees and broken wires.. Therefore, Ukrainians are advised not to approach power lines.