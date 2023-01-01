Will salaries and pensions be raised in 2023?

During the war, the Ukrainian government actually froze the amount of social spending, despite inflation, which in two years will reduce the real amount of payments by more than half. An exception in 2023 will be pensions, which will be indexed.

"We have introduced restrictions on the increase in social payments, allowing only the indexation of pensions according to the rules," the letter from the top officials of Ukraine to the IMF leadership says.

Minimum pension

The law of Ukraine on the state budget does not provide for an increase in the minimum pension in 2023. It will amount to 2093 hryvnia. Thus, there will be no recalculation of additional payments for overtime work (for non-working pensioners), allowances and increases, minimum pension payments, maximum pensions that depend on the subsistence level.

In peacetime, the minimum pension in Ukraine increased by the predicted level of inflation or more.

Minimum wage and related pension benefits

In 2023, the minimum wage will remain at UAH 6,700. The increase in the minimum wage is the basis for recalculating the minimum amount of old-age pensions for non-working citizens who have reached the age of 65 and older and have insurance experience: men at least 35 years, women at least 30 years. It is set to 40%.

Indexation of pensions

The government decided to carry out in 2023 the planned indexation of pensions, provided for by law. It will run from March 1st. So far, about 40 billion hryvnias have been allocated for these purposes.

Recall, the Cabinet of Ministers planned to reduce spending on the Ministry of Social Policy in 2023 to 405 billion hryvnia compared to 425 billion. hryvnia this year. The reduction was planned by reducing the subsidies of the Pension Fund. At the same time, by the second reading, expenditures on PFCs were increased by 38.9 billion. hryvnia These funds will be used to index pensions.

Note that the government expects inflation in Ukraine to be 29.3% in 2022 and 28.0% in 2023. This will lead to the fact that the hryvnia will lose more than half of its value.. One of the main factors of price growth is the "printing" of money by the NBU for the needs of the government.